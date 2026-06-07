Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 2,409,900 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 5,524.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,522 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,409,900 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Americold Realty Trust worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 144,817 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 54,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,837,496 shares of the company's stock worth $36,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,996,211 shares of the company's stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6%

COLD opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.97. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Americold Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.93.

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About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Further Reading

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