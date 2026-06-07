Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,523 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Brunswick worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,572,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,252,000 after acquiring an additional 78,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,879,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,637,000 after acquiring an additional 830,451 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,866,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 565,459 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Texas Capital upgraded Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brunswick Corporation has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's payout ratio is -83.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report).

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