Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $410,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $208.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $233.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage says Nebius is one of the AI infrastructure names best positioned to benefit from rising hyperscaler demand, cloud expansion, and data-center growth, which supports the stock’s long-term upside. Article Title

Bullish coverage says Nebius is one of the AI infrastructure names best positioned to benefit from rising hyperscaler demand, cloud expansion, and data-center growth, which supports the stock’s long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note says Crossroads Capital’s investment thesis in Nebius Group (NBIS) is “paying off,” reinforcing confidence that institutional investors still see meaningful upside in the company’s AI platform and growth trajectory. Article Title

Another bullish note says Crossroads Capital’s investment thesis in is “paying off,” reinforcing confidence that institutional investors still see meaningful upside in the company’s AI platform and growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: A separate article argues Nebius is reaching new highs because of its AI exposure and strong momentum, keeping investor enthusiasm elevated even after a big rally. Article Title

A separate article argues Nebius is reaching new highs because of its AI exposure and strong momentum, keeping investor enthusiasm elevated even after a big rally. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also compares NBIS with Super Micro as investors look for the better AI infrastructure play, which keeps Nebius in the spotlight but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Article Title

Market commentary also compares with Super Micro as investors look for the better AI infrastructure play, which keeps Nebius in the spotlight but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary warns that Nebius may be vulnerable to debt, dilution, and depreciation concerns, suggesting investors are questioning whether future capital needs and hardware aging could pressure returns. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $978,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 37,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,193,368.10. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848 over the last quarter.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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