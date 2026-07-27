Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,172 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Global Payments worth $142,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 236.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.02%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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