Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 7,543.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in ATI were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ATI by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ATI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts: Sign Up

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,222,647.23. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATI wasn't on the list.

While ATI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here