Global Trust Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Global Trust Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $761.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3%

CAT stock opened at $800.99 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $820.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $737.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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