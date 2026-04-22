Global Trust Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,428 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. WEC Energy Group comprises 2.3% of Global Trust Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 20,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Argus raised WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.94.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at $543,658.50. This represents a 37.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 276,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930,704. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.88%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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