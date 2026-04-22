Global Trust Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,027 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in International Business Machines by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.42. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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