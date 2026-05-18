GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys 1,760 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,005.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $946.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $998.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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