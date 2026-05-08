Globant S.A. $GLOB Holdings Boosted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 41,816.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Globant worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,263 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $8,657,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Globant by 38.3% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 214,167 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Globant by 106.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,199 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globant by 791.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.50.

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Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Globant

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks preview warns Globant may lack the setup for an earnings beat in its upcoming report, setting expectations that could increase volatility around the print. Read More.

Zacks preview warns Globant may lack the setup for an earnings beat in its upcoming report, setting expectations that could increase volatility around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients in connection with a securities class action covering purchases between Feb 15, 2024 and Aug 14, 2025 — raising litigation and potential settlement risk and putting management under scrutiny. Deadlines to move for lead plaintiff are June 23, 2026. Sources: Faruqi & Faruqi; Pomerantz; Bernstein Liebhard; Rosen Law; Frank R. Cruz. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients in connection with a securities class action covering purchases between Feb 15, 2024 and Aug 14, 2025 — raising litigation and potential settlement risk and putting management under scrutiny. Deadlines to move for lead plaintiff are June 23, 2026. Sources: Faruqi & Faruqi; Pomerantz; Bernstein Liebhard; Rosen Law; Frank R. Cruz. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SueWallSt and other alerts specifically flag potential Section 20(a) claims naming Globant’s CEO, CFO and COO and quantify alleged investor losses (SueWallSt cites ~$143.71 per‑share). If pursued, individual‑defendant claims can increase defense costs and amplify reputational risk. Read More.

About Globant

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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