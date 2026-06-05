Globeflex Capital L P Acquires New Holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of Guardian Pharmacy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 135,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 649,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 239,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 860,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:GRDN opened at $40.81 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.08. The business's 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $336.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Guardian Pharmacy Services's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRDN

Insider Activity at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In related news, insider Fred Burke sold 671,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $19,928,101.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 840,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,943,457.84. The trade was a 44.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David K. Morris sold 187,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $5,575,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 254,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,728.96. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,726,405 shares of company stock worth $288,679,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.96% of the company's stock.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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