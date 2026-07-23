Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 58,218 Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,218 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.40% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,121 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,604 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kingstone Companies Trading Down 3.4%

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $278.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kingstone Companies's dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Kingstone Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Kingstone Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on KINS

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingstone Companies

In related news, Director Thomas Newgarden purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $119,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 99,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,496.34. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,502 shares of company stock worth $653,377. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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