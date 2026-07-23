Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,066 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.16% of V2X worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in V2X by 22.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,867 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in V2X by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company's stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in V2X by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,992 shares of the company's stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVX. Raymond James Financial lowered V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.90.

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V2X Price Performance

VVX opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.V2X's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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