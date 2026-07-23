Globeflex Capital L P Buys 31,505 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 4,059.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Globeflex Capital L P's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

ESE opened at $326.52 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.92 and a 1-year high of $362.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.40.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $309.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.69%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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