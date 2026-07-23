Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Position in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,621 shares of the fintech company's stock after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.20% of Dave worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dave by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dave from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVE

Dave Trading Down 3.5%

DAVE opened at $423.66 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $321.61 and its 200-day moving average is $246.68. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.21 and a 52-week high of $458.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 3.82.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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