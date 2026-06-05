Globeflex Capital L P Has $8.01 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 35,571 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises about 1.2% of Globeflex Capital L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.06% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.9% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 3,605,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 125.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 362,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 161.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 192,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 317,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other YPF Sociedad Anónima news, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $149,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610.40. This represents a 99.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $554,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 101 shares in the company, valued at $4,404.61. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of YPF opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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