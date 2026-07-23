Globeflex Capital L P Invests $1.14 Million in VTEX $VTEX

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.17% of VTEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VTEX

In other VTEX news, Director Alejandro Raul Scannapieco sold 15,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $57,213.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,774.35. This trade represents a 61.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,133 shares of company stock worth $294,417. Company insiders own 40.93% of the company's stock.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.04 on Thursday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VTEX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTEX

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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