Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCMG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,060,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,058,000 after purchasing an additional 166,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,397,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833,941 shares of the company's stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 1,493,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,438 shares of the company's stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,439 shares of the company's stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 906,608 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.13 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 222.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. GCM Grosvenor's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GCMG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered GCM Grosvenor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Report on GCM Grosvenor

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GCM Grosvenor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GCM Grosvenor wasn't on the list.

While GCM Grosvenor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here