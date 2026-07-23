Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 104,163 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 391.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,797 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,163 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock worth $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 706.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,505 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company's stock worth $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock worth $634,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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