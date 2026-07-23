Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stake in inTEST Co. $INTT

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT - Free Report) by 632.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,572 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,387 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.95% of inTEST worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in inTEST by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,555,020 shares of the company's stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,056 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of inTEST from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, inTEST has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on inTEST

inTEST Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of INTT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 million, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation NYSE: INTT is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company's offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

Further Reading

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