GMT Capital Corp Has $65.44 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

GMT Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,700 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 3.4% of GMT Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Bath & Body Works worth $65,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 4,949,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company's stock worth $95,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $55,504,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock worth $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,443,312 shares of the company's stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here