Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,894 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 113,756 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources comprises 1.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Matador Resources worth $28,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Matador Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MTDR opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.07 per share, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $609,190.53. The trade was a 21.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Matador Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Matador Resources wasn't on the list.

While Matador Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here