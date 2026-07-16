Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Grows Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,860 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,492 shares during the quarter. Expand Energy accounts for 1.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Expand Energy worth $24,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 379.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.34. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.99 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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