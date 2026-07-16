Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $137.88 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827,853 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 925,440 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 7.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $137,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 58.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,589 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $37,825,000 after buying an additional 287,300 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 132,059 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,716,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Canadian Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently 54.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.00.

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Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

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