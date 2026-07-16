Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases 380,827 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 380,827 shares during the period. Uranium Energy makes up about 1.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Uranium Energy worth $29,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.7%

UEC stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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