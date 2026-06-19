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AI’s Power Problem Is Turning Nuclear Stocks Into a Bigger Market Story

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 19, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in NuScale Power Right Now?

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NuScale Power (SMR)
2.8823 of 5 stars		$11.7613.7%N/AN/AHold$15.92
Oklo (OKLO)
3.8542 of 5 stars		$61.154.0%N/AN/AModerate Buy$82.78
NextEra Energy (NEE)
4.704 of 5 stars		$86.671.1%2.87%22.05Moderate Buy$99.57
Energy Fuels (UUUU)
2.833 of 5 stars		$16.568.2%N/AN/AModerate Buy$23.50
Constellation Energy (CEG)
4.8319 of 5 stars		$274.062.6%0.62%23.81Moderate Buy$370.41
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9697 of 5 stars		$379.400.1%0.96%22.58Moderate Buy$561.20
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9725 of 5 stars		$577.221.7%0.36%20.98Moderate Buy$840.60
BWX Technologies (BWXT)
4.3536 of 5 stars		$205.141.0%0.53%54.85Moderate Buy$228.00
Cameco (CCJ)
4.5243 of 5 stars		$106.570.9%0.16%98.68Moderate Buy$147.42
Uranium Energy (UEC)
3.3831 of 5 stars		$12.015.2%N/AN/AModerate Buy$17.41
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