Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. $HTB

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $105,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $267,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company's stock.

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HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

HTB opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. HomeTrust Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTB shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTB

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,847,980.68. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,214.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,794,550 over the last three months. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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