Gold.com Inc. $GOLD Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) by 740.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,761 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,910 shares during the period. Gold.com makes up about 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Gold.com worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold.com

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 58,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,486.96. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,622,000. The trade was a 41.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,172,639.16. This trade represents a 58.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gold.com Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gold.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.51.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Gold.com announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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