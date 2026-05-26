Golden Road Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Golden Road Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Golden Road Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030.

NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for NVDA , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally.

Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation.

Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Nvidia (NVDA) Price Forecast: Pullback Tests Trend Structure

Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance.

Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive headlines added some caution, including reports that Jensen Huang urged Super Micro to tighten compliance amid Taiwan scrutiny and that Huawei is advancing its chip efforts, which could intensify long-term competition in semiconductors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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