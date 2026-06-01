Golden Road Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Golden Road Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Golden Road Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,884 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,212,000. Blalock Williams LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 610,554 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $165,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.06 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $275.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.07 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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