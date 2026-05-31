Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,675 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $376.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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