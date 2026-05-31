Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $298.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $260.31 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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