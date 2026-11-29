Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA - Free Report) TSE: MG by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976,449 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,256,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Magna International worth $316,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 739,472 shares of the company's stock worth $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,473,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts: Sign Up

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.25. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4950 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Magna International's payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magna International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magna International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Profile

Magna International is a Canadian mobility technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures products and systems for automakers. Its offerings include vehicle body and exterior structures, seating, powertrain systems, lighting, mirrors, electronic systems and driver-assistance technologies. The company also provides vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing services, including the assembly of complete vehicles. Magna serves automotive customers across multiple regions, with operations and manufacturing facilities in markets around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Magna International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magna International wasn't on the list.

While Magna International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report