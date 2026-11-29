Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 166.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,333,010 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,332,217 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.18% of Hecla Mining worth $363,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,085,779,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,174,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $589,027,000 after buying an additional 5,053,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,124,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811,168 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,843,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 328,485 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Hecla Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Dale Andres bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $218,000. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $394.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company is a precious and base metals producer founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The company mines and explores for silver, gold, lead and zinc, with operations and projects in the United States and Canada. Its operations have included the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho, the Keno Hill district in Yukon and the Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec. Hecla also conducts exploration and development work to support its mining operations.

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