Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 184,146 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 184,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Tractor Supply worth $156,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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