Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,815 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 476,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $731,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 54,620 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $358.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $386.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $348.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.15. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $277.80 and a 12 month high of $358.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a Class I freight railroad that transports goods across the eastern United States. Its network serves 22 states and the District of Columbia, connecting businesses and communities with major markets, ports and other railroads. The company moves a broad range of freight, including intermodal shipments, industrial and agricultural products, automobiles, and coal. Its services include rail transportation and related logistics solutions that help customers move goods by rail and connect rail shipments with other modes of transport.

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