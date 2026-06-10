Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 317,633 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,938 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 317,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of nVent Electric worth $98,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 101,667 shares of the company's stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,323 shares of the company's stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,611,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $245,955,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here