Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 8,621,567 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 365.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,621,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.58% of Roivant Sciences worth $238,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 27,879 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $10,676,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,294,506 shares of the company's stock worth $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 534,626 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $112,750,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $1,200,573.48. Following the sale, the director owned 15,804 shares in the company, valued at $453,258.72. The trade was a 72.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $6,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $48,827,417.01. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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