Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081,725 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 678,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $296,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $7,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,602 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,553,000 after buying an additional 140,641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504,595 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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