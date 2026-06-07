Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 426,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of lululemon athletica worth $203,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: lululemon posted first-quarter EPS of $1.69 and revenue of $2.47 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing the business is still generating profits and growing revenue overall.

lululemon posted first-quarter EPS of $1.69 and revenue of $2.47 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing the business is still generating profits and growing revenue overall. Positive Sentiment: Management said international growth remains a bright spot, with China and other overseas markets helping offset some of the weakness in North America.

Management said international growth remains a bright spot, with China and other overseas markets helping offset some of the weakness in North America. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated neutral/hold views while cutting price targets, signaling that expectations have been reset but not all firms are calling for a deeper selloff.

Several analysts reiterated neutral/hold views while cutting price targets, signaling that expectations have been reset but not all firms are calling for a deeper selloff. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests valuation may now look more attractive after the sharp drop, but investors are waiting for proof that the turnaround is working.

New commentary suggests valuation may now look more attractive after the sharp drop, but investors are waiting for proof that the turnaround is working. Negative Sentiment: lululemon cut its FY2026 revenue and profit guidance and issued weaker-than-expected Q2 guidance, citing ongoing headwinds, tariff costs, markdown pressure, and softer traffic.

lululemon cut its FY2026 revenue and profit guidance and issued weaker-than-expected Q2 guidance, citing ongoing headwinds, tariff costs, markdown pressure, and softer traffic. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages lowered targets on LULU, including BofA, JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and others, with some downgrading the stock to hold/neutral or underperform.

Multiple brokerages lowered targets on LULU, including BofA, JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and others, with some downgrading the stock to hold/neutral or underperform. Negative Sentiment: Articles cited fading brand momentum, product misfires, and negative social/media commentary, reinforcing concerns that lululemon’s core U.S. business is losing steam ahead of the incoming CEO transition.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.96.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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