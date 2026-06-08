Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $152.99 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,408 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 198,110 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Toll Brothers worth $152,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $198.00 to $187.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $137.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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