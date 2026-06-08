Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $176.06 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 783,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Bloom Energy worth $176,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:BE opened at $265.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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