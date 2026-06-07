Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $197.45 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,021 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Wabtec worth $197,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in Wabtec by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 217 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $260.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.22. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total transaction of $306,764.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,648,083.82. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total value of $970,624.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,922,608. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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