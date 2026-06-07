Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $208.42 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 38,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of NRG Energy worth $208,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $141,918,000 after acquiring an additional 734,624 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $98,360,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $85,951,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $76,415,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 865.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,760 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,211,000 after acquiring an additional 427,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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