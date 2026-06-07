Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $218.98 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 252,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Keysight Technologies worth $218,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $329.67 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $332.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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