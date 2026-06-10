Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $91.57 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,387 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 199,446 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Zimmer Biomet worth $91,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

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Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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