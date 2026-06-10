Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $96.39 Million Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 265,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Unum Group worth $96,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,919,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Unum Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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