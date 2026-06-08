Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,236,781 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $175,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.93%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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