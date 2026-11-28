Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011,140 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of Northern Trust worth $509,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NBH Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company's stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial set a $190.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Levy sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $661,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,016,474.82. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Moritz, Jr. purchased 236 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,088.52. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $167.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.50. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $129.98 and a one year high of $195.78.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Northern Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial services company founded in Chicago in 1889. It serves institutions, corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals and families through businesses focused on asset servicing, wealth management, and asset management. Its services include custody and administration for investment funds and other assets, investment management, trust and estate services, financial planning, banking, and brokerage. Northern Trust also provides technology and related support for institutional clients managing investments and operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northern Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern Trust wasn't on the list.

While Northern Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report