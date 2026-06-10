Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 343,101 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 343,101 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Entegris worth $98,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $159.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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